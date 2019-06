The body looked of a man in his mid-twenties, officials said. (Representational)

The body of an unidentified man floating in the sea off the Juhu coast in Mumbai was on Tuesday brought ashore by lifeguards deployed there, a Disaster Management Unit official said.

The body was found afloat near Godrej Bungalow at around 9:15 by lifeguards, he said, adding that efforts to identify him, who looked in his mid-twenties, were underway.