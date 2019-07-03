Dawood Ibrahim's Alleged Aide Arrested For Forging Documents

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch arrested him on Monday night. (Representational)

Riyaz Bhati, an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested for allegedly forging documents to get the membership of a club of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the police said on Tuesday.

Mr Bhati, 52, allegedly forged documents of the city- based Wilson College to obtain membership of the MCA club located in Bandra-Kurla Complex, a police official said.

He became member of the club in 2013, the official added.

Recently, the college administration found out that Mr Bhati had fabricated certain documents using a fake seal and a fake stamp of the college, and it approached the crime branch.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch arrested him on Monday night from his house in suburban Versova and a local court remanded him in police custody till July 5. Further probe is on.

