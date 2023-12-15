Team Uddhav Leader Dances With Dawood Aide, Devendra Fadnavis Vows Action

Salim Kutta was found guilty of taking part in the plot that resulted in the 1993 serial blasts.

The Maharashtra government has announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged links between UBT Shiv Sena's Nashik unit head, Sudhakar Badgujar and Salim Kutta, a convict in the 1993 serial bomb blast case.

Badgujar was found partying with Kutta, who is a close aide to Dawood Ibrahim, at his farmhouse in Nashik.

Video of “party” of (UBT) sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar with Salim Mira Shaikh alias Salim Kutta a 1993 serial bomb blast convict and an aide of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that a detailed investigation will be done by the SIT if Badgujar had any protection or blessings from Kutta or others.

"UBT Shiv Sena leader from Nashik was found partying and dancing with Dawood's gang member; photo of which was shown in the Legislative Assembly and issue was raised by MLAs Nitesh Rane, Dadaji Bhuse, Ashish Shelar. A detailed investigation will be done by the SIT and it will also be investigated if there was anyone's blessings for such acts and strict action will be taken," Fadnavis posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The SIT aims to uncover the connection between Badgujar and Kutta, as well as any involvement in anti-India activities.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane during the legislative session made serious allegations against Thackeray group office-bearer Sudhakar Badgujar in Nashik by showing some photos with Salim Kutta the close aide of the 1993 bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim.

"Salim Kutta the close aide of the 1993 bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim during his parole organised a party and leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena were reportedly present. I have the videos of the party...It all should be investigated," Rane said.

Rane showed the photos of Badgujar with Salim Kutta and demanded action against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

"If political leaders associate themselves with terrorists, our state and country will not be safe."

Salim was found guilty of taking part in the plot that resulted in the 1993 serial blasts and of disturbing explosives and ammunition.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts which killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth approximately Rs 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of the state government.

A number of accused persons were convicted in the case including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16, 2017. Wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim allegedly planned the attacks.

