Multiple Locations Linked To Dawood Ibrahim's Aides Raided In Terror Cases

The NIA raided multiple locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's aides. (FILE)

The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted multiple searches in Maharashtra against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in a case against his D-company.

The searches were in connection to a case of terror activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company, involving Dawood Ibrahim and his associates - Haji Anees, Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon and Tiger Memon.

They were in unauthorised possession of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ), the agency said.

It seized various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and fire arms during searches at over 24 places.

Since morning, the central agency conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai's Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim and Goregaon areas of the city, Mumbra in Thane and other places against associates of 1993 Mumbai blasts' mastermind Dawood Ibrahim.

In February this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Salim Qureshi as part of its probe in a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

The probe agency had then conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe into the operations of the underworld and linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions.