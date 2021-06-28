Data Of Over 1 Lakh Covid Patients Not Yet Recorded By Mumbai Civic Body

Mumbai reported 739 fresh Covid cases and 13 deaths on Sunday (File)

The data of over one lakh Covid patients in hospitals from January 1 to June 17 has not yet been recorded by Mumbai's civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) war rooms has surveyed 2.9 lakh patients in home isolation of the 3.95 lakh Covid cases in the financial capital in these six months.

The data of the remaining one lakh patients, who were hospitalised in this period, is yet to filled by the BMC.

Of the 2.9 lakh patients in home isolation, only 26 patients reported being infected with the deadly coronavirus even after both doses of the vaccine.

10,500 patients tested positive for the virus after the first dose. The numbers indicate that one dose of the vaccine works and both shots work even better.

The civic body is however yet to provide death data of the patients in home isolation.

Last week, around 2,000 people fell victim to 'fake Covid vaccination camps' in Mumbai, where police filed seven FIRs and arrested several people.

Data from CoWIN says Mumbai has administered over 53 lakh Covid vaccine doses so far.

Mumbai reported 739 fresh Covid cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, raising the total caseload to 7,20,349 and the number of fatalities to 15,396.

The city has seen an upward trend in cases for the past few days as experts warned about this possibility in view of the public disregard for Covid safety norms as restrictions were lifted across Maharashtra.

The state may consider delaying the lifting or easing of restriction in the state if numbers spike.