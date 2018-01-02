Pune's Dalit Violence Reaches Mumbai, Riot Police Called In: 10 Updates

Police in riot gear has been deployed in some pockets of Mumbai

Pune: Dalits hit the streets in parts of Mumbai today to protest against the violence that took place 148 km away in Pune yesterday. In pockets of the financial capital, the police donned riot gear as incidents of stone-pelting were reported. Traffic was hit on the Eastern Express Highway near Mumbai, train services were affected, and a protester who was trying to set himself on fire, was saved just in time. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned people not to spread rumours on social media. He has also ordered a judicial inquiry into Monday's clash, in which a man had died.