Pune's Dalit Violence Reaches Mumbai, Riot Police Called In: 10 Updates

Police in riot gear has been deployed in some pockets of Mumbai
Pune: Dalits hit the streets in parts of Mumbai today to protest against the violence that took place 148 km away in Pune yesterday. In pockets of the financial capital, the police donned riot gear as incidents of stone-pelting were reported. Traffic was hit on the Eastern Express Highway near Mumbai, train services were affected, and a protester who was trying to set himself on fire, was saved just in time. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned people not to spread rumours on social media. He has also ordered a judicial inquiry into Monday's clash, in which a man had died.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for peace, saying Maharashtra is a progressive state which does not believe in casteist violence. He also warned that strict action will be taken against those who use social media to spread rumours. Announcing the inquiry into Monday's violence, Mr Fadnavis said it will be headed by a sitting judge.
Shops and business establishments were shut and a journalist was attacked as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, the police said.
The Central Railway suspended suburban services between Kurla and Vashi on its harbor corridor and is running special services between CSMT-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel section.
Traffic came to a standstill this morning at the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, which re-opened post-noon. In a tweet, the police said there was "no reason to panic" and one should "verify facts with police officers" before posting anything on social media.
The police have also denied reports of prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in Chembur or any other part of the city.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, tweeting: "A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance."
On Monday afternoon, groups of Dalits, who were on way to an event near Pune city to mark 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle, were attacked and their vehicles were damaged.
The violence, which started after an argument and stone-throwing, soon spun out of control. A man died, 40 vehicles were damaged and less than half-a-dozen people were injured. The police said the deceased man belonged to an upper caste.
The police had to block traffic on Pune-Ahmednagar highway to prevent the situation from escalating, shut down Internet services and restrict movement of people before the situation was brought under control.
Dalits observe January 1 as "Vijay Diwas" to commemorate the battle fought in 1818, in which a Battalion of British East India Company comprising Dalits had defeated so-called upper-caste Peshwa soldiers.