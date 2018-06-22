Dacoit Gang Member Arrested After Encounter In Maharashtra Police have arrested a member of a gang of dacoits following an exchange of fire near Waghoba Khind in the district on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Police have arrested a member of a gang of dacoits following an exchange of fire near Waghoba Khind in the district on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, officials said today.



The incident took place between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Thursday when a police team reached Waghoba Khind after some motorists alerted them that some people hurled stones at their vehicle in a bid to rob them.



"Based on the complaint by some commuters, a police team rushed to the site. However, the members of the dacoit gang, who were around six in number, attacked the policemen and the complainants with stones and also fired two rounds at them," a statement issued by the police said.



"In retaliation, the police team led by inspector Kiran Kabadi fired four rounds at the dacoits. The police then chased the accused, but could get hold of only one of them, while five others managed to escape. The attack took place near Shelvali village on Palghar Manor road and Mastan Naka," it added.



A search operation has been launched in the region to nab other members of the gang, police said.



A complaint has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and the Arms Act.



