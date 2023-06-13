1 Mumbai Teen Dead, 2 Missing After Venturing Into Rough Sea Despite Warning

A 16-year-old boy died and two others are missing after they ventured into the rough sea at Mumbai's Juhu beach. A group of five boys, between the ages of 12 to 16 years, went missing nearly a half kilometre from the shore after they ventured into the sea despite being warned by the lifeguard. Two of the boys were rescued by local fishermen, while one was declared dead as soon as he was brought to the hospital.

A rescue operation is still underway and divers from the Navy and Coast Guard have been called in.

A civic official said a Navy chopper was launched at 8.20 pm for a search operation. A defence spokesperson said diving teams are on standby but they are not being deployed now due to adverse sea conditions.

The search was carried out with night searchlights, Manila rope and other equipment but the missing boys were not found.

The incident comes as cyclone Biparjoy is gushing over the Arabian Sea with gusty winds pounding Mumbai. The civic authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions witnessed ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' off the Gujarat coast on June 15.