Mumbai Police Tweets Batman Pic To Show How Not To Wear A Mask

Actor Robert Pattinson wearing the new batsuit and a mask for his upcoming batman movie.

The Mumbai Police is back with yet another creative tweet to spread the message of safety, this time taking the help of none other than Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to tell people "how not to wear a mask" by posting a photograph of Actor Robert Pattinson wearing the new batsuit and a mask over his eyes for his upcoming superhero movie.

Using the hashtag #BATforsafetyMAN, the Mumbai Police displayed another example of its witty wordplay.

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks while stepping outside their homes to tackle the spread of COVID-19 disease. The state has reported more than 47,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,500 deaths till now. The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported over 36,000 cases.

Twitter users were not far behind in using more Batman references in the comments below the post by the Mumbai Police.

A user posted a picture of DC comics super-villain Bane wearing a mask in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' movie. According to various reports, the Bane mask has been in high demand with people wanting to sport a different look amid the pandemic as face masks become increasingly important at public places.

Many users also lauded the police for their wittiness while others shared more memes on superhero masks.

The Mumbai Police has time and again invoked popular culture and classic movies to create awareness on safety, using memes and puns.