Mumbai's Young And Restless Covid Warriors Raise Funds, Lift Spirits

Coronavirus: Kavir Mody, 6, has raised Rs 54,000 for covid warriors by selling 24 of his paintings

Among the ceaseless efforts by Maharashtra's frontline Covid Warriors to protect Mumbai from the coronavirus pandemic and keep the city's 'never stop' spirit alive are praise worthy efforts by its children and young adults.

From a six-year-old prodigal painter to an unstoppable fundraiser who has raised Rs 1.5 crore, Mumbai's youngsters are showing that its future might be in safe hands.

Class 1 student Kavir Mody is probably among the most unique entrants in the list of city's Covid Warriors.

Six years old, Kavir is a gifted painter. He has been able to raise and donate Rs 54,000 by selling 24 of his paintings.

"My name is Kavir Mody. I am six years old. I have donated the money received from the sale of my paintings to Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care," he told NDTV.

The charitable organisation has been raising money to provide supplies and equipment to COVID-19 hospitals of Mumbai, support frontline workers and provide ration to the most vulnerable sections of the society during the pandemic.

Future doctor Meera Mehta, 21, raised more than Rs 33 lakh to aid the needy during the pandemic and was recently felicitated with 'The Diana Award' for fundraising tirelessly for more than 10 years.

"When I was six, my spiritual guru would give us gifts and send us to interact with tribal children in Gujarat. He'd tell us to thank them for giving us the opportunity to serve. This has remained my guiding principle in life," Ms Mehta told NDTV.

Since she started fundraising at the age of 8 years, the MBBS student has donated Rs 1.5 crore to a charity of her choice.

Armed with sanitisers and masks, teenagers Alik Farooqui, 14, Zeeshan Khan, 15, and Sharjeel Farooqui, 19, have held food distribution drives, helped migrants fill travel forms and board buses, and even raised money for many marginalised families sail through this tough time.

The city has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the country's worst-hit state which saw 6,328 cases today when India's daily tally crossed the 20,000-mark for the first time.