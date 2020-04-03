COVID-19 - 10 Security Personnel At Mumbai Airport Test Positive For Coronavirus

152 CISF personnel were staying at the facility where one had tested positive.

Ten jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force or CISF posted at the Mumbai airport have tested positive for coronavirus. The paramilitary force has decided to get all 152 jawans staying together in a camp tested.

"One of our jawans has tested positive on March 27. With him, 11 other jawans were in contact. As a precaution we got others tested too out of which 9 have tested positive," a senior official in CISF told NDTV.

According to him, the first jawan who tested positive stayed in a CISF camp in Kalamboli. "152 jawans also stayed there so as a precaution we are getting them tested too," he said.

As per CISF those who will test positive will be shifted to Kasturba Hospital for treatment while those who test negative would be kept under observation at a quarantine centre for 14 days.

Meanwhile the, second test of the first jawan who tested positive has come negative and this why force is hopeful that 9 who tested positive their second report might also come negative.

"Most of the jawans who tested positive in first test are asymptomatic. All of them are fine. We are hopeful that second test would be negative too," the officer added.

The CISF said it has taken adequate precautions to keep its jawans safe by practising social distancing and circulating the Health Ministry's rules.

Maharashtra, as on Friday, has 423 cases of COVID-19, out of which Mumbai has reported 235 cases, according to the state's Public Health Department.

World 10,39,186 Cases 7,65,036 Active 2,19,048 Recovered 55,102 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,39,186 and 55,102 have died; 7,65,036 are active cases and 2,19,048 have recovered as on April 3, 2020 at 8:07 pm.