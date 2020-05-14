Coronavirus - 2 More Mumbai Cops Die From COVID-19 As Maharashtra Tally Nears 1,000

Over 1,000 policemen have been infected by the coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Two more policemen have died of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the police force said on Thursday, amid increasing worry about the disease spreading among security personnel across the country enforcing the world's biggest lockdown.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Murlidhar Waghmare (Sewri PStn) & PN Bhagwan Parte (Shivaji Nagar PStn). ASI Waghmare & PN Parte were battling Coronavirus," Mumbai Police tweeted.

May their souls rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2020

Over 1,000 policemen have been infected by the coronavirus in the state that has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country at nearly 26,000 including 975 deaths.

State authorities have expressed concern about the force, asking the centre to send in around 2,000 additional policemen from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to provide some respite to its own fatigued officers who have been out on the streets since the March 22, three days before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown began.

"Patrolling and crowd control in COVID-19-affected areas is becoming more dangerous than fighting criminals," Salunkhe, a Mumbai policeman who agreed to be quoted using his last name, told news agency Reuters. "At least in those cases we can see the enemy."

Control rooms were being set up exclusively to deal with health issues faced by police in Maharashtra, according to the state's home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

"The corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are," Mr Deshmukh said.

In a sign of solidarity with the police force, several prominent politicians and celebrities have changed their social media profile pictures to the logo of the Maharashtra Police along with messages of gratitude.