Cops Suspended For Celebrating Birthday Of Man With Criminal Record

Five policemen in the city were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly celebrating inside police station birthday of a man who had faced criminal cases.

The video of the celebration has been doing rounds on social media.

It shows Ayaan Khan, who had been booked in cases of assault and kidnapping in the past, cutting a cake at the Bhandup police station.

The cops present in the police station are seen eating the cake with him. The incident is said to have taken place last Friday.

After the video emerged, enquiry was conducted and sub-inspectors Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokare, head constable Subhash Ghosalkar and constables Anil Gaikwad and Maruti Jumade were put under suspension, a senior officer said.

Preliminary enquiry was also initiated against the police inspector who was on night duty at the time and the senior inspector of Bhandup police station for "poor supervision and lack of control", the officer added.

Khan had been discharged by a court in a kidnapping case while in a case of assault, the police had filed a report saying there was no evidence against him.

