Congress Worker Stabbed To Death In Mumbai Allegedly Over Facebook Post

Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30AM, a police official said.

Mumbai | | Updated: October 22, 2018 12:38 IST
Mumbai: 

A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on social media, in suburban Ghatkopar in the wee hours on Monday.

Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30AM, a police official said.

A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.

Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on social media could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

A case of murder has been registered, he added.

