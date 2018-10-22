Congress Worker Stabbed To Death In Mumbai Allegedly Over Facebook Post

Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station.

A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on social media, in suburban Ghatkopar in the wee hours on Monday.

Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30AM, a police official said.

Shocking!

Manoj Dubey, a staunch Congress worker was murdered for his facebook post by BJP goons.

We strongly condemn such a coward act!

The culprits should be brought to justice.

Our deepest condolences to his family,

Congress party stands with his family at this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/BcVhzZdtD0 - Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) October 22, 2018

A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.

Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on social media could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

A case of murder has been registered, he added.