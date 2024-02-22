Class 12 Student Goes Missing On Exam Day Near Mumbai, Cops Begin Search

Efforts are on to trace the 17-year-old, said the police. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra has allegedly gone missing after leaving home to appear in the Class 12 board examination, police said today.

The boy left his home in Ghansoli area at around 8:45 am on Wednesday to go to a college in Vashi for the exam, an official from Rabale police station said.

He did not return home till late night following which his parents carried out a search and later approached the police, he said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.



