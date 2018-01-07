Crew Member Charred To Death In Mumbai Studio Fire, Body Recovered At the time of the incident, two TV serials were being shot at Mumbai's Cinevista studio - Bepanaah and Haasil. Located in a five acre property, the Cinevista studio has over 30 shooting locations.

A technician was killed in the



Two TV serials - 'Bepanaah' and 'Haasil' - were being shot at the studio when the fire broke out.

Initial reports had indicated there were no casualties in the fire since the actors and crew members had safely exited the premises. It is not clear how the audio assistant, identified by the police as Gopi Verma, got stuck.



"His body was found with 100 per cent burns in the studio this morning. The body has been taken to Rajawadi hospital," a police officer said.



The fire had reportedly started somewhere close to the studio's generator, on Saturday evening and spread. By the time fire engines rushed to the studio in Kangurmarg, the flames leaping out of the studio could be seen from a few kilometres away.



Located in a five acre property, the Cinevista studio has over 30 shooting locations.



The incident comes just days after a deadly fire killed 14 people including 11 women, most of them in their 20s and early 30s in the city's Kamala Mills compound. Several others were also injured in the huge fire that started from a restaurant and spread rapidly to nearby restaurants and offices as well. Yug Pathak, the son of Pune's former police chief KK Pathak, who arrested on Saturday, in this case after a fire department probe report concluded that the fire had started from Mojo's Bistro.



