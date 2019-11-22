Case Against Conman Who Fled From Mumbai Police Custody

Police reached Versova and arrested him on early hours of Thursday.

An offence was registered on Thursday against a man who was arrested for cheating a businessman for Rs 3.7 crore and fled from the crime branch custody, but was later caught, an official said.

The case was registered at the Charkop Police Station against the accused, Tarvinder Singh Sabharwal.

The 54-year-old Kandivali resident was arrested by the Unit-9 of the rime branch for allegedly posing as a highways authority officer and duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 3.7 crore, he said.

He had promised the Juhu-based businessman of help in getting contract for a coastal road project in Kochi, he said.

On Wednesday evening, he was taken to his residence in Kandivali for search operation, where he ran away from police custody, he said.

Police got the information that he might be at his sisters residence in Versova, he said.

A complaint was lodged against Sabharwal by crime branch officials at the Charkop Police Station under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 324 (wrongful confinement).

Further probe is underway, the official added.

