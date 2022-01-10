Fire At Godown In Mumbai's Byculla Market, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai Fire: At least ten fire engines were rushed to the spot.

A massive fire was reported at a wood godown in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, fire brigade officials said.

The fire in Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai started around 5.30 am.

At least ten fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing as flames rise up.

"A level-2 fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. Fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire; no casualties reported so far", an official told news agency ANI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, but there was no report of any casualty.