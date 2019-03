The boy was identified as Mohammed Zuber Shaikh, a resident of Wadala East. (FILE PHOTO)

A 17-year-old student, who was returning home after appearing in Class 10 exam, died after falling off a running local train in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

The incident took place between Sandhurst Road and Dockyard Road stations on the Harbour line section of the Central Railway in the evening, an official said.

The boy was identified as Mohammed Zuber Shaikh, a resident of Wadala East, he said.

He was returning home with his school friends after appearing in the last paper of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, the official said.

Zuber fell off the crowded train during evening rush hours and suffered serious injuries, he said.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead, he said.

An accidental death case was registered at the Wadala Railway Police station and an investigation was underway, the official added.

