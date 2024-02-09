Boy Flying Kite Falls Off Terrace Of 3-Storey Building Near Mumbai, Dies

The incident took place on Wednesday (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy died after slipping and falling from the terrace of a three-storey building in Mira Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Naya Nagar when Class IV student Hamza Qureshi was flying a kite on the terrace, the official said.

"Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Further probe into the incident is underway," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)