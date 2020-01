The unidentified man is a beggar who died of drowning, cops said (Representational)

The body of an unidentified man was found on the Mahim beach in Mumbai on Monday evening, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahim division) Ajinath Satpute said there were no external injuries on the body and it has been sent to Bhabha Hospital in nearby Bandra for an autopsy.

"It is of a man in his mid-thirties. We have taken an accidental death report. We suspect he is a beggar who died of drowning. Further probe is underway," the ACP said.