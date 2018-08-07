Over 150 Injured In Blue Bottle Jellyfish Attacks At Mumbai Beaches

Blue bottle jellyfishes are generally seen in Mumbai, during the mid-monsoon season.

Scores of blue bottle jellyfish also known as Portuguese man-of-war were spotted across the beaches of Mumbai, causing panic and fear among the people.

Several people were injured and were left in pain after the venomous jellyfish attacked them.

The long tentacles of jellyfish when enter the body of an individual, cause itching and pain for hours. The venomous sting can kill fish but not humans.

A shopkeeper at Juhu Beach said that around 150 people have been attacked by the jellyfish in past two days.

"The beach is full of jellyfish. Many people have been injured, from the past two days. I am helping them by rubbing lemon when they are stung. I suggest, people should avoid visiting beach for now," he said.

Locals said that the jellyfishes are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they can be spotted in large number.