BJP Wins Mira-Bhayander Civic Polls In Maharashtra

The BJP on Wednesday retained its hold over the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation near Mumbai by winning the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

BJP candidate for mayor's post Jyotsana Hasnale defeated her only rival, Shiv Sena's Anant Shirke, by polling 55 votes against the latter's 36.

Hasmukh Gehlot of the BJP became the deputy mayor by defeating Shiv Sena's Marlin D'Sa.

Mr Gehlot bagged 56 votes, while D'Sa polled 35.

Four corporators remained absent during the polls in the 95-member house in which the BJP has 62 corporators, Congress 10, Shiv Sena 22 and 1 independent.

The Sena candidates were backed by Congress.