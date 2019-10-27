18-Year-Old Student Jumps Off 15th Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise: Police

Bhandup, Mumbai: The 18-year old was identified as a first-year student (Representational)

An 18-year old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor of a building in Mumbai's Bhandup on Saturday, police said.

The 18-year old was identified as a first-year student.

Soon after the incident, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Now, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.