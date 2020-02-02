Watch: Snake-Catchers Put Big Pythons Into Bag, Zip Them In Mumbai

A chilling video showed rescuers grabbing the pythons their back.

Snake catchers in Mumbai had a tough time on Friday night after they received multiple SOS calls from Bandra where three pythons emerged within a matter of few hours.

The snake-catchers rescued all the three pythons and released them into the jungle after medical examination.

A chilling video, shot while the rescuers were on their way to release the snakes, showed them grabbing the hefty pythons by their back and putting them into separate bags.

The snakes were 7 to 10 feet long, said Bhagesh Bhagwat of the SARP Rescue Team.

As per the due procedure, the snake catchers have to first report to the police station, from where the snakes undergo a medical examination. The snakes are later released into the jungle if they are found medically fit, he added.

"We received a call day before yesterday at around 12.30 am, it was an Indian rock python. Upon rescue, we found that it was female, about 10-feet long," Mr Bhagat said.

He added that they received two more calls from the same area within hours.

"We found a male Indian rock python that was 6.5-7 feet long, when we were returning from there, we received another call. This (third) python was around 9-10 feet long," he said.

People are said to be cautious in Bandra's Kala Nagar area, which also houses Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.