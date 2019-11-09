Ayodhya Verdict: Mumbai Police Clamps Prohibitory Orders, Deploys 60,000 Personnel

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force from Saturday 11 am till Sunday 11 am

The Mumbai Police clamped prohibitory orders in the entire city on Saturday morning in the wake of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, an official said.

"Based on information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and loss of properties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok in a notice on Saturday.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force from Saturday 11 am till Sunday 11 am throughout the country's commercial capital, he added.

Accordingly, the police has banned the assembly of five or more persons, or processions or vehicles carrying people to take part in any unlawful gathering.

However, the order would not apply to public gatherings taking place with the requisite permission from the authorities, and those requiring such special exemptions can apply to the Commissioner of Police for the same, Mr Ashok said.

"Anybody found flouting the prohibitory orders would face punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," he warned.

Tight security has been deployed in Mumbai with over 60,000 personnel since the midnight of Friday-Saturday, with measures such as roadblocks, random vehicle checks and strict manning of the entry-exit points of the city to ensure peace.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.