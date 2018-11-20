Air Traffic Controllers Protest Attack On Colleagues In Mumbai

An association of the ATCs alleged that a few of its members were beaten up badly. (Representational)

Over 150 air traffic controllers (ATCs) yesterday staged a sit-in at their regional office in Mumbai to protest the alleged physical assault on some of their colleagues at the AAI colony by local goons on the night of November 18.

One of the controllers was seriously injured and had to be admitted to a nearby private hospital, the ATC Guild said.

The Guild has also demanded deployment of CISF personnel besides installation of CCTVs at the Airports Authority of India Colony near the airport in Mumbai following the "shocking" incident.

Later, the regional office-bearers of the ATC Guild (India) held a meeting with the AA's western region executive director and sought action on their demands.

"The AAI headquarters has instructed the regional executive director to form a committee and prepare an action plan to fulfil our demand by today," an ATC source said.

"It is known to all that residents of AAI colony have been subjected to many cases of theft, burglary and manhandling in the past by these ruffians staying outside and using the premises of AAI colony for commuting and playing," ATC Guild (India) Secretary of the western region Santosh Patel said in a letter to the AAI regional executive director.

In the letter, the Guild also alleged that despite repeated requests to take up this perennial issue "seriously" and work on the suggested measures, safety and security of the residents have not been strengthened to prevent such incidents.

"In view of the above, the ATC Guild demands the deployment of CISF personnel at the AAI colony in Mumbai, construction of wall between E-line road and outside slum as well installation of CCTV cameras at the earliest," it said.

Besides raising these demands, ATCs are also planning to wear black badges in protest against the physical attack on their colleagues, ATC sources said.

If concrete action is not taken in the next two days, the Guild will stage a large scale demonstration on November 22, they added.