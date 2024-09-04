Australian Air Traffic Controller Found Sleeping On Duty After 10 Night Shifts In 12 Days

The incident took place in December 2022. (Representative pic)

Australia's air safety investigators have recommended reforms after a Brisbane air traffic controller was found asleep at his desk while covering an early-morning shift. According to a report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), the staffer was managing the Cairns Terminal Control Unit (TCU) from Airservices Australia's Brisbane office when he was discovered asleep by the oncoming air traffic controller who was working the day shift. The incident took place in December 2022. In its report, released Tuesday, the ATSB blamed multiple consecutive night shifts and an ineffective fatigue risk management system for the incident.

According to ATSB, the staffer was found lying across two chairs and under a blanket at the end of a night shift. The employee had worked their seventh night shift in nine days as an approach controller for Cairns airport from the Brisbane control centre, with the shift starting at 10 pm and running until 6 am. The staffer had completed 10 night shifts in 12 days. The report stated that there were no planes in the area at the time and ATSB was unable to determine when the employee went to sleep.

Sharing the investigation report details on X, ATSB wrote, "A Brisbane Centre air traffic controller who was found asleep at their workstation towards the end of their shift had worked multiple consecutive night shifts resulting in sleep debt, an ATSB investigation report details."

According to the press note, ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said there were several factors contributing to the staffer falling asleep on the job but stressed the staffer's fatigue was a key component as they had worked 10-night shifts in the previous 12 days.

"The controller had also been working multiple night shifts with reduced extended rest periods, which likely reduced their ability to obtain restorative sleep," Mr Mitchell said.

Alongside the staffer's fatigue, the ATSB noted the time of day the controller was working, the low workload in a night shift, the employee not undertaking mental alertness activities and lying down on two chairs under a blanket. It also said that the controller may have experienced "sleep inertia" after waking up, impacting their ability to communicate and make decisions during an instance where traffic infringes on their airspace.

"There were no negative consequences from this occurrence, but it does highlight areas for improvement in work scheduling and fatigue risk management," said Mr Mitchell.

The ATSB report further criticised an "over-reliance" on short-term changes to manage the airport roster "likely due to an underlying lack of resources within Airservices Australia". "As a result, cumulative fatigue was not being effectively managed strategically, and an over-reliance on tactical principles did not identify or manage fatigue risks arising from the work schedule," it added.

Meanwhile, after the incident, Airservices upped its overall number of air traffic controllers, the Guardian reported. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority also announced changes to its fatigue risk management system requirement and is working alongside Airservices to bolster its approach to staffer fatigue.

Mr Mitchell called on other sectors of the transport industry to put the spotlight on fatigue as a danger in the workplace. "Fatigue remains one of the most relevant ongoing concerns for safe transport, despite increased awareness across the transport sector," he said.