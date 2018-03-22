Ahmednagar Parcel Explosion Leaves Intelligence Agencies Worried The incident took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday in Maliwada area of Ahmednagar at the office of a courier service.

Two persons were injured in the Ahmednagar parcel blast (Representational) Ahmednagar: A parcel explosion in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar has left police and intelligence agencies worried. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday in Maliwada area of the city at the office of a courier service. The impact of the explosion was felt in nearby buildings as well.



Two people who were present at the courier office were injured in the blast and were rushed to a hospital. A case has been registered at the Kotwali Police station but sources say the National Investigation Agency and the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) have also begun probing the incident.



Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma told reporters, "The courier was being sent from Ahmednagar to Pune. There was a speaker in the box. There was an iron pipe in which we found a white powder like substance. What the substance is will be confirmed by a laboratory report."



Meanwhile in separate arrests but what could mean more worries for probe agencies, the Maharashtra ATS says the Ansarullah Bangladesh Team also known as ABT has emerged as a threat for India. The Maharashtra ATS has recently arrested five Bangladeshi citizens who were allegedly acting as sleeper cells of the outfit in the country.



Those arrested were accused of giving logistical support and helping ABT's terrorists financially, Maharashtra ATS sources said.



The ATS says the the group has links with Al-Qaeda and its sleeper cells have been on recce missions to various cities in India



The ABT is believed to be responsible for the Bodh Gaya bombings. The outfit is said to have never failed with their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).



The Ansarullah Bangladesh Team was banned by Bangladesh in 2016 and is said to have corporate style functioning with separate departments like IT to perpetrate terror.



