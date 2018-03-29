After Victory In Mumbai University Senate Elections, Aditya Thackeray Talks About Bigger Battles The Senate of the University is the watchdog of Mumbai University which has representatives of teachers, principals and the management.

Share EMAIL PRINT Aditya Thackeray signaled the commencement of a larger political battle with the victory Mumbai: The Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, has struck gold in the elections to the Senate of the Mumbai University. In 2010, the Yuva Sena had won eight of 10 seats in the Senate elections. This time it won all ten, defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP. Mr Thackeray, however, signaled the commencement of a larger political battle with the victory under his belt.



The Yuva Sena won the seats with huge margins. "This was an important victory as it is a victory against the ABVP. We have consistently raised the issues that have affected students at the university," Aditya Thackeray said.



"Mumbai has shown the Shiv Sena can beat anyone and even in Maharashtra during a wave in favour of other parties the Shiv Sena managed to win 63 seats," he added when asked about the Sena and BJP fighting separately in 2019.



The Senate of the University is the watchdog of Mumbai University which has representatives of teachers, principals and the management. It is empowered to pass the university's budget. The university has not had a Senate since 2015 after elections were delayed and that left all decision-making powers with the Vice-Chancellor.



"Today's victory is only because of the trust that the students had on Yuva Sena. We assure that on behalf of our newly elected senators, we shall ensure to get all the pending works & issues resolved at the earliest," Yuva Sena Secretary Purvesh Sarnaik told NDTV.



The Sena celebrated the victory in style at the party headquarters. Speaking to the press at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in central Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray credited his team for the victory but sent out an important political message as well.



"The credit of the win is being given to me, but it is the victory of the entire team, which has been working towards it for the last eight years," Mr Thackeray told reporters.



Mumbai University has been in the news for massive mismanagement of its online assessment process over which Aaditya Thackeray had publically sparred with the education minister of the state Vinod Tawde and even called for his resignation.



The ABVP issued a statement saying, "The Yuva Sena used the political strength of the Shiv Sena in the Mumbai University Senate elections to improve the political image of their President."



