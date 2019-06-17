Actor Vidyut Jammwal Acquitted In 12-Year-Old Assault Case

The court said there was "no evidence" to take action against the accused.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was acquitted today in a 2007 assault case by a court in Mumbai due to "lack of evidence".

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra acquitted the actor and his friend, Harishnath Goswami, in the case 12 years after both of them were accused of assaulting a businessman.

The businessman, a resident of Juhu, had alleged that the the actor and his friend had smashed a bottle on his head at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

