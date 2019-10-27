AC Technician Arrested For Stealing Mobile Phones In Mumbai: Police

The accused is a habitual offender, the police said.

A technician, who used to repair air-conditioners (ACs), was arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, the police said today.

The accused was identified as 21-year-old Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, the police said.

Sohel is a habitual offender, they said. He used to steal the phones of the people, whose houses he visited for repairing ACs, an official said.

"One person approached the police with a complaint that he lost his expensive phone after Sohel visited his place for repairing an AC. After the complaint, police checked the CCTV footage, in which Sohel was spotted making suspicious movements while stepping out of the building," the official said.

"The accused was then picked up from his house in Bandra. During the interrogation, he admitted that he had stolen the complainant's phone. He was then arrested and five expensive phones were recovered from him," assistant police inspector of Kherwadi police station, Pandurang Lonkar, said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 379 (theft), the official said, adding that he had been earlier held by the DN Nagar police for similar offences.

