Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a 79-year-old woman while robbing her home in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the robbers entered the home of senior citizen Vasanta Lakshminarayan at Matunga in Central Mumbai, police said.

They strangled her to death before stealing ornaments worth Rs 7.5 lakh, they said.

The four suspects - Akbar Badshah Shekh (35), Sameera Akbar Shekh (34), Mohammad Hasan Patari (25) and Mohammad Ainul Haque (29) - residents of Dharavi and Mahim areas of Mumbai, were arrested, an official said.

The incident came to light when neighbours found Ms Lakshminarayan dead insider her home, the official said.

