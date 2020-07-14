70-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death Inside Mumbai Flat: Police

The police suspect robbery as the motive behind the crime.

A 70 year-old woman was found killed with multiple stab injuries inside the bathroom of her flat in Chembur on Monday, the police said.

The body of Sajnabai Patil was spotted by her nephew Anand Patil in afternoon, who informed the police, an official said.

The body bore 14 stab wounds, the official said, adding that the woman seems to have also been strangled.

Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the crime as various items inside her flat were lying scattered, he said.

Further investigation is underway.