7 Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Fraud Bank Of Rs 50 Crore In Mumbai

The accused have been arrested for forgery and cheating, police said (Representational)

Seven people were arrested for allegedly trying to defraud a leading private sector bank of Rs 50 crore by attempting to pass off fake fixed deposit slips as original, the police said today.

Five people on Monday went to a bank and showed the slips and demanded the transfer of fixed deposit worth Rs 50 crore, an official said.

"Since the amount was a very big one, the slips were taken by the bank staff to the branch manager, who found several discrepancies. A verification test revealed the fixed deposit belonged to an Andhra Pradesh resident who had not authorised any such transaction," he said.

After the bank filed a case, the police arrested the five men and from their interrogation found the involvement of the relationship manager of the bank's other branch and another, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Manishbhai Parmar (41), Agnel Nadar (36), Sukhat Panda (30), Vijay Zanke (40) and Gautam Sharma (35), relationship manager Dharmendra Kumar who made the fake slips, and Aslam Shaikh.

A senior police officer said the seven were arrested for forgery and cheating.