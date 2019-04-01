65-Year-Old Mumbai Man Allegedly Duped Of Rs 46 Lakh By Dating Website

The victim has alleged that he lost Rs 46 lakh to the fraudsters (Representational)

A 65-year-old man has been allegedly duped of Rs 46 lakh by unidentified persons running a website that promised him young dates, police said on Monday.

The victim, a resident of suburban Malad, had approached Kurar police station with a cheating complaint in January this year, an official said.

After studying the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday and a probe has begun, said senior inspector Uday Rajeshirke of Kurar police station.

Police said the victim, already married, had registered himself with the website in May last year in order to date young women.

After registering, a woman called him and shared pictures of three women, an official said.

"He was asked to deposit Rs 25,500 as dating fees for a year. He did so in the account given by the caller. The victim was fleeced several times over various so-called services the website promised," he said.

The victim, in his complaint, has alleged that he lost Rs 46 lakh to the fraudsters and multiple attempts to contact those operating the website proved futile, police said.

