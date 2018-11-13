50-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping Off Building In South Mumbai: Cops

The incident took place around 11.00 am at L- Block building in the Railway Officer's Colony at Badhwar Park.

Mumbai | | Updated: November 13, 2018 00:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
50-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping Off Building In South Mumbai: Cops

Neeta Agarwal, who was found in a pool of blood (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 50-year-old woman Monday died after allegedly jumping off the fifth floor of a building in south Mumbai's Colaba area, police said.

The incident took place around 11.00 am at L- Block building in the Railway Officer's Colony at Badhwar Park, police said.

Neeta Agarwal, who was found in a pool of blood, was rushed to Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central where doctors declared her dead on arrival, an official said.

The deceased is the wife of Western Railway's Chief Mechanical Engineer Anilkumar Agarwal, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered at Colaba police station and further investigation is on, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Railway Officer's ColonyColaba

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowBest Automatic CarsRishabh PantAntibiotic AwarenessMithali RajAyodhyaDiabetes DayRohit SharmaFortuner TRD

................................ Advertisement ................................