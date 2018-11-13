50-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping Off Building In South Mumbai: Cops

Neeta Agarwal, who was found in a pool of blood (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman Monday died after allegedly jumping off the fifth floor of a building in south Mumbai's Colaba area, police said.

The incident took place around 11.00 am at L- Block building in the Railway Officer's Colony at Badhwar Park, police said.

Neeta Agarwal, who was found in a pool of blood, was rushed to Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central where doctors declared her dead on arrival, an official said.

The deceased is the wife of Western Railway's Chief Mechanical Engineer Anilkumar Agarwal, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered at Colaba police station and further investigation is on, he said.