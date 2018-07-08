36-Year-Old Woman Injured In Mumbai's Andheri Bridge Collapse Dies

Asmita Katkar was on ventilator support since being admitted to the hospital on July 3. (File)

A 36-year-old woman, who was severely injured when the pathway of a bridge collapsed over the railway tracks at Andheri station, died today at RN Cooper Hospital, a civic official said.

A section of the bridge, in the southern end of Andheri railway station, collapsed on July 3, and Asmita Katkar had suffered severe injuries to her head and limbs, an official said.

She was on ventilator support since being admitted to the hospital, situated in Mumbai's Juhu area, immediately after the bridge collapse, the official added.

He said that Ms Katkar was declared dead by Cooper hospital authorities at around 6:50pm today.

"The bridge was 40-years-old and had a few design flaws," the Railway Minister Piyush Goel had said earlier this week after visiting the site of collapse in Andheri, adding that the bridge was last audited in 2017 and the results did not show any abnormalities.

The incident came nine months after the Elphinstone Road foot over bridge crashed following a stampede that left 23 commuters dead.