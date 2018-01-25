3 Passengers At Mumbai Airport Found With Gold, Euros In Their Rectums

In two separate incidents on Wednesday, officials of Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport's customs department arrested three passengers (one in the first case and two in the second) for trying to carry cut pieces of a 1,000 gm gold bar and 49,500 euros respectively, by hiding them in their rectums.Acting on specific information, customs officials arrested Sunil H Lalwani, who arrived from New Delhi in an Air India flight, and recovered gold worth Rs 27.66 lakh, which was hidden in his rectum. In his statement, he admitted to have taken the gold from an international passenger.In the second case, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted two passengers - Pramila Manoj Karkera and Mustafa Ahmed Feroz Khan - and recovered 49,500 euros (Rs 37.86 lakh) from them. They were scheduled to leave for Dubai by a Jet Airways flight the same night.The foreign currency was packed in two separate bundles (24,500 euros in one and 25,000 euros in the other) and concealed in their rectum. Speaking to mid-day, a customs source said, "The currency was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Both the passengers have been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is on."Worth of the gold recoveredWorth of the foreign currency seized