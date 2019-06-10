3 Arrested For Performing Stunts In Moving Car In Mumbai, Video Viral

Three people allegedly performed stunts in a moving car in Mumbai

Three people were arrested in Mumbai, who allegedly performed stunts in a moving car, on Saturday.

Khar police arrested the three people as they allegedly performed stunts by bending out of the windows of a moving car on Carter Road in Mumbai, on Saturday.

The incident took place on June 7. The video of which was widely circulated showing three boys performing stunts out of the windows.

One of them was also seen holding a bottle when the car reached

Carter Road in Bandra.

A case has been registered for rash driving, endangering life or personal safety of others and of driving dangerously under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The matter came to light when a person travelling in another car took a video of them and uploaded it on social media.

The police have seized the car used in the incident.

Lock up, not the red carpet, is the destination of such high rides! Ask those who tried recreating this scene from the silver screen on Carter Road.



Khar police has arrested the three of them u/s 279 & 336 of IPC & u/s 184 of MVA #ReelVsReal#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/eaa51IxfcU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 9, 2019

Mumbai Police on its official account tweeted the video of the incident with the caption, "Lock up, not the red carpet, is the destination of such high rides! Ask those who tried recreating this scene from the silver screen on Carter Road."