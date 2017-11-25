26/11 Mumbai Attacks Anniversary: A War Waged Against India

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks on the soil of India, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured when ten heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan ran a rampage in Mumbai nine years ago.The coordinated shooting and bombing attacks which began on November 26 and lasted until November 29 saw the terrorists attacking city's landmarks like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Hotel, Leopold Cafe and Cama Hospital, among others.The terrorists reached the Indian soil through the Arabian Sea. The attacks began around 9.30 pm when two men entered the passenger hall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and opened fire. 58 people were will and over 100 were injured.The attackers went out of the building and continued firing on pedestrians on the streets. They then headed to Cama Hospital but soon was confronted by a team of Mumbai Police headed by Hemant Karkare. Mr Karkare was killed along with two other officers -- Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte -- in the gun battle.Finally, one of the terrorists was killed a while later when they ran into a police roadblock, the other terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was arrested.Two other terrorists attacked the popular Leopold Cafe in the city killing at least 10 people, which also included some foreigners.There were also explosions in taxis caused by timer bombs. Five people were killed in these blasts and several were injured.The iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai was also attacked by the terrorists along with the Oberoi Trident hotel. A number of people were killed in the siege at these hotels and several were injured.Two terrorists also attacked the Nariman House, a Jewish community centre and took several people hostage. NSG commandos cleared the building and killed the terrorists after hours of fight.