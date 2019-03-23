25-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Killing Newborn Daughter In Mumbai: Cops

The motive behind the murder, however, was not yet known. (FILE PHOTO)

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her 16-day-old daughter in Mumbai's Sion, police said.

The 16-day-old girl had gone missing from the first floor of her parents' house when her mother Sama Ansari (25) went downstairs for some work, he said.

A complaint was filed by the newborn baby's father, following which a case of kidnapping under IPC section 363 was registered, the official said.

On Wednesday midnight, the girl's body was found on the rear side of her home, following which a case of murder after kidnapping was registered, he said.

During investigation, the police grew suspicious about Ms Ansari and questioned her, he said, adding that she was later arrested.

The motive behind the murder, however, was not yet known.

