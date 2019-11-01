Mumbai Metro Worker Dies After 100-Tonne Girder Falls On Him: Police

Police have lodged a complaint against the driver of the trailer and probe is on. (Representational)

A 25-year-old driver was crushed to death after a girder, which was being transported for the construction of Metro line, fell on him in the western suburb of Kandivali, the police said today.

The incident took place in the early hours today on the Western Express Highway, where the construction of a Metro line is in progress, an official said.

Arshad Shaikh, an employee of the construction company J Kumar, was driving an escorting vehicle behind a trailer that was transporting the girder to Dahisar, he said.

The girder, weighing at least 100 tonnes, was apparently not secured properly, as it fell on the escorting vehicle, senior inspector Raju Kasbe said.

While two other passengers escaped the crash by jumping out of the vehicle, Mr Shaikh was crushed to death, he said.

An offence has been registered against the driver of the trailer under Indian Penal Code section of death by negligence. Mr Kasbe said that the probe is underway.

