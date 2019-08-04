22-Year-Old Hotel Employee Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Mumbai

The hotel employee was stabbed to death by two identified men. (Representational)

A 22-year-old food delivery agent was stabbed to death by two unidentified men in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb, the police said today.

The incident took place at Feroz Shah underpass on Eastern Express Highway, an official said.

"Tejram Kariram Ram, working with Red Chilly hotel in the area, was returning after completing a delivery when he had an argument with two people. They stabbed him and fled," the official said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A murder has been registered at Vikhroli police station.

