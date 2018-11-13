2 Killed In Fire At High-Rise In Mumbai's Suburban Andheri

The fire brigade personnel were able to rescue three people.

Highlights The fire started on the 10th and 11th floor of Kadam Chawl SRA building The fire brigade personnel were able to rescue three people The fire has now been contained in some portions of two flats

Two people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a residential high-rise building in Mumbai's suburban Andheri (West) on Tuesday evening.

The fire started on the 10th and 11th floor in 21-floor Kadam Chawl SRA building on Vira Desai road around 8:30 pm, officials said.

"The fire has now been confined to electrical wiring, household articles, furniture in a flat on the 10th floor and in some portion of a flat on the 11th floor," a fire official said.

The fire brigade personnel were able to rescue three people. The injured have been taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

