2 Killed In Fire At High-Rise In Mumbai's Suburban Andheri

Highlights
- The fire started on the 10th and 11th floor of Kadam Chawl SRA building
- The fire brigade personnel were able to rescue three people
- The fire has now been contained in some portions of two flats
Two people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a residential high-rise building in Mumbai's suburban Andheri (West) on Tuesday evening.
The fire started on the 10th and 11th floor in 21-floor Kadam Chawl SRA building on Vira Desai road around 8:30 pm, officials said.
"The fire has now been confined to electrical wiring, household articles, furniture in a flat on the 10th floor and in some portion of a flat on the 11th floor," a fire official said.
The fire brigade personnel were able to rescue three people. The injured have been taken to a hospital.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.