Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a state transport bus in Dharavi in central Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night on the Sion-Bandra road and the bus was speeding, a Dharavi police station official said.

He identified the deceased as Ajay Jaiswal, 27, and Mahesh Sharma, 48.

Bus driver Parshuram Medhkar, 35, has been arrested, he added.