17-year-Old Mumbai Student Jumps Off 15th Floor Of Building, Dies

An engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor. (Representational)

A 17-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the fifteenth floor of a building in the eastern suburb of Bhandup, police said.

Kusum Ramesh Purohit, a first-year student, ended her life after jumping off from an open passage near the lift on the 15th floor of Dreams building in Bhandup West, an official said.

"Her parents have said Kusum received a scolding from her father on Friday overstudies. However, we are probing the exact cause of death.

A watchman saw her lying on the ground in a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," he added.

