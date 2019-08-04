10-Year-Old Dies After Wall Of House Collapses Near Mumbai

Mumbai and its surrouding areas have been hit by heavy rain.

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister injured on Sunday morning after a wall of their house collapsed in Lonavala, around 90 kilometres from Pune, the police said.

The incident happened at around 7:30am. Kunal Ajay Dodke, 10, and his 9-year-old sister were asleep in their house while their father was away, the official said.

He said the wall collapse might have been caused by heavy rains the area has been witnessing over the past couple of days.

