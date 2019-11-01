Soldier Dies In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut In Celebratory Firing

The soldier's cousin has been arrested and further investigation is going on. (Representational)

An Indian Army soldier died on Thursday at Meerut after he was allegedly shot during a celebratory firing.

A cousin of the dead has been arrested in this connection, police said.

Senior police officer Ajay Sahni, "The dead, Sunil and his family members indulged in celebratory firing on the day after Diwali and he was accidentally shot."

The soldier succumbed to his injuries while being treated in hospital.

One person Kalu, a cousin of the dead has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

