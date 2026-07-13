McDonald's Launches Limited-Edition FIFA World Cup Meals In Partnership With Coca-Cola

Football season calls for celebrations both on and off the field. As fans gear up to watch the last few games of the FIFA World Cup 2026, brands are unveiling special collaborations to make the experience even more memorable. McDonald's has joined the festivities by partnering with Coca-Cola to launch limited-edition FIFA World Cup meals.

Leading the new menu are the McVeggie Dragon and McChicken Dragon burgers. Both are served with a Chinese-style sauce, along with Honey Chilli Fries and a beverage.

The FIFA Meal Range is available for a limited time at McDonald's restaurants across North and East India. Customers can enjoy the specially curated meals and take home an exclusive limited-edition football collectable. This offer is available only while stocks last.

Customers can pick from:

McVeggie Dragon FIFA World Cup Meal - with Coca-Cola + limited-edition mini football - Rs 209

McChicken Dragon FIFA World Cup Meal - with Coca-Cola + limited-edition mini football - Rs 239

McVeggie Dragon FIFA World Cup Meal - with Coca-Cola + limited-edition football - Rs 259

McChicken Dragon FIFA World Cup Meal - with Coca-Cola + limited-edition football - Rs 289

The launch coincides with what has turned out to be one of the most exciting editions of the tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off on June 11 and will run until July 19. This is the first edition to feature 48 national teams. It will also be the first time the tournament is jointly hosted by three countries - the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Coming back to McDonald's, the restaurants in North and East India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. With 300 restaurants and 198 McCafés across the region, McDonald's serves millions of customers annually and provides direct employment to over 6,000 people.

The brand operates through multiple formats, including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus and 24/7 outlets.